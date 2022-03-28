Kim Kardashian is impressed by Kourtney Kardashian’s Oscars look

Fans can’t get over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s steamy PDA on the Oscars red carpet — and it looks like neither can Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder took to his Instagram Story last night to share photos of his older sister and his rocker fiancé at the 94th Academy Awards.

“It’s so iconic,” wrote Kim, along with a string of crying emojis, over a photo of Kourtney and Travis in their matching all-black looks on the Oscars carpet.

Momodu MansaraiGetty Images

The Push founder wore a strapless black Thierry Mugler dress, Aquazzura sandals, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a clutch bag, and slicked-back hair, while Travis—who performed at the ceremony—looked dapper in a black suit and sunglasses. .

“@travisbarker on drums…