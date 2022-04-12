Kim Kardashian, Kanye West haven’t spoken for 8 months amid divorce

Kim Kardashian claims she and Kanye West haven’t spoken to each other for eight months after filing for divorce in February 2021.

“We moved in and we went about eight months without talking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” she alleged on Tuesday’s episode. Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” Podcast with Amanda Hirsch,

“Then we started talking again, and I went to the premiere of ‘Donda’,” she continued, adding that West would still come and see her four kids.

“He and I just took a minute not to talk, and I think that’s how it will be in relationships. I only hope for it — I hope we’re co-parenting goals at the end of the day.” “

Kardashian, 41, and West, 44, reunited in July 2021…