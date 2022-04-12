Kim Kardashian left ‘mortified’ as her sex tape resurfaces on son’s iPad

Kim Kardashian has been “dead” after being shown an ad about her sex tapes on her son’s iPad. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has been embarrassed after her son’s recent internet discovery.

The mother of four made headlines this week when her public life again clashed with her personal life.

The star’s new show, The Kardashians, launched on Hulu this week and Lad Bible reports that one episode featured the SKIMS founder’s six-year-old son, Saint, having sex with his mother’s ex-boyfriend from 2007, Ray J. Watching the tape approx.

Footage shows the star’s son playing Roblox on an iPad, where a “super inappropriate” joke is depicting his mother crying with a note referring to “unpublished footage” of her sex tape. Luckily, her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye…