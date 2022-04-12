Kim Kardashian made Kanye West cry after watching Saint’s sex tape

kardashians will premiere on Hulu on Thursday, but Los Angeles Times And daily mail Report that the first episode of the series touches on a very personal moment in Kim Kardashian’s life: Her then-five-year-old son Saint watches an ad on Roblox for unseen footage of her and then-boyfriend Ray-J’s infamous sex tape.

Saint saw the ad and showed it to the Kardashians during a family gathering/barbecue. Later, when she was packing for him in her closet saturday night live While hosting the gig, Kardashian gathered on the phone with her attorney Marty Singer and team to discuss the issue with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“I will sue for minor damages. The message is more important than the dollar at this point,” Kardashian told Singer, via …