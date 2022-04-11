Kim Kardashian Packs On PDA With Boyfriend Pete Davidson Over Dinner

the look of Love? (pic: @kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson couldn’t take their hands off each other as they enjoyed a ‘late night snack’ in new photos.

The 41-year-old reality star, who recently admitted she is ‘overjoyed’ with the Saturday Night Live comedian, uploaded two photos of herself and her new boyfriend packing on PDA after sitting down for a meal.

In one photo, 28-year-old Pete wrapped his arms around Kim and hugged her cheekbones, while another stared them into each other’s eyes. Just kiss already!

‘Late night snack’, Kim captioned the photos, sending the internet into a frenzy in the process.

TV personality Olivia Pearson was one of the few famous faces to comment on the post, writing: ‘Cutest!!!’