Kim Kardashian posts new pics with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian definitely looks happy in her latest Instagram Photos With boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Monday, the “Kardashians” star shared two photos of herself and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian having a meal. The pictures show the couple sitting around each other with their arms wrapped in love.

In one of the snaps, Kardashian, 41, smiles as Davidson, 28, cradles her neck. The next picture shows the pair, who were first linked back in October 2021, staring into each other’s eyes, their faces wide apart.

“Late night snack,” the reality star captioned him.

“Can you do a cuter better?” Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian asked in the comments. “Wait,” he added jokingly.

It looks like the new photos were taken on Thursday shortly after attending the premiere of “The Kardashians”…