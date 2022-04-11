Kim Kardashian posts PDA pics with Pete Davidson

Someone check out Kanye.

Kim Kardashian shares new photos of herself cozying up to boyfriend Pete Davidson via twitter and instagram on Monday.

“Late Night Snack,” the 41-year-old reality star cheekily captioned the photos taken during a pizza dinner date with the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28.

The pair – who have been dating since October 2021 – appeared lovely-dovey as Davidson planted a kiss on Kardashian’s cheek in one photo.

They looked at each other with love in each other’s eyes.

The images appear to have been taken shortly after making their public debut as a couple, given that the Skims founder is wearing the same silver outfit she wore on her new Hulu show. at the premiere of “The Kardashians”.

Kardashian and…