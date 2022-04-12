Kim Kardashian reveals her first meeting with Pete Davidson

In the first episode of the new edition of her reality show “The Kardashians” — available in France on Disney+ starting April 14th — Kim Kardashian revealed that she had already met Pete Davidson before participating in the show Saturday Night Live last October. She was ,

The 41-year-old reveals that she spoke with Pete Davidson at the Met Gala in September 2021, asking him for advice on her participation in SNL. “I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like, ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know what I’ve trapped myself in. And he said to me: ‘Do you know how to read the boxes? So it’ll be fine’ .It will be fine,” she remembers.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared in a sketch together – available on mycanal – in which she plays Princess Jasmine, and she plays Aladdin. This was the first time he kissed the young woman according to his belief…