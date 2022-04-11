Kim Kardashian reveals she spoke with Pete Davidson before hosting Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship Pete Davidson, reveals how they talked to each other a month before her saturday night live First and Before Dating.

The 41-year-old reality star recalled a previous conversation with Davidson at the Met Gala last September during the first episode of Hulu’s upcoming show.kardashianaccording to this page six. According to Kardashian, she was “so intimidated” to be on the show so she asked the comedian for advice.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I’m so scared. I don’t know who I signed up for,'” she said, according to the outlet. “And he’s like: ‘What Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good.'”

Hosted by Skims Founder SNL In early October, during which she appeared in a …