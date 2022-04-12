Kim Kardashian shares adorable pics with Pete Davidson

Kardashian Trailer. video / hulu

Kim Kardashian has shared rare pictures of herself cuddling up to her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old billionaire businessman started dating 28-year-old Saturday Night Live! In October the star posted two photos from the couple’s dinner date after the Los Angeles premiere of The Kardashians over the weekend.

One photo showed the two with their arms around each other as Davidson gave Kardashian a kiss on the cheek, while another showed the pair sitting at a restaurant table looking at each other for a long time. Was.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. photo / instagram

“Late Night Snack,” Kardashian wrote alongside the photos on Instagram, which posted about Davidson’s for only the second time in seven months.

There were love pictures…