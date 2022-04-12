Kim Kardashian shares pictures of love with Pete Davidson

Since the announcement of her divorce, kim kardashian Love life (to say the least) has been turbulent. Looks like the reality star has now entered calm waters and shares it with pictures of herself and love Pete Davidson On Instagram.

Kim Kardashian didn’t ‘plan’ to date Pete Davidson

In recent months, the news has been full of: the painful and very public break Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ WestI Musician did not leave his ex-wife alone and made a game of constant intimidation and assault on her. A dramatic end to a year-long relationship, but when Kim took the wrath of her ex online, she too fell in love again. This time SNL-Comedian Pete Davidson,

Their love started off on a roller coaster, but turned into a real relationship. in Walk Kobot’s podcast make space She tells more about it. “I think sometimes things happen when you least expect them…