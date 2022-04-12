Kim Kardashian spills why Pete Davidson romance is ‘sweeter, more fun’

Kim Kardashian is gushing over beau Pete Davidson yet again.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast on Monday, the 41-year-old shares how Davidson ‘unexpectedly’ was sent to her.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” she began.

“And so when it did happen, we were kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,’” she added

“It just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun,” admitted the mother-of-four.

Kim was first spotted with Davidson in October 2021. The couple officially met on the sets of Saturday Night Live, where Kim made…