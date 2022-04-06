Kim Kardashian sues Governor Abbott to stop execution of Texas mother

(KWTX & AP) , Kim Kardashian is raising awareness about the execution of Texas mother Melissa Lucio and promoting a petition innocence project Called for Governor Greg Abbott to intervene.

Lucio’s execution is scheduled for April 27, 2022. The woman was convicted of murder in 2007 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Maria.

Lucio, 53, will be the first Latina and first lady executed by Texas since 2014The Associated Press reports. Only 17 women have been executed in the US since the Supreme Court lifted the ban on the death penalty in 1976, the most recent in January 2021According to AP.

“She’s been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death which was a tragic accident,” Kardashian wrote in her post, “Her 2 year old…