Kim Kardashian wants 14-year-old mother to be acquitted of the death penalty

Washington | The support of figures like Kim Kardashian and a movement that extends beyond the borders of the United States: the call for clemency multiplies in favor of Melissa Lucio, condemned to death for the murder of her daughter at the end of a controversial trial. , and who is to be hanged on April 27 in Texas.

This Mexican-American has been claiming her innocence for 15 years.

In 2007, their 2-year-old daughter, Maria, was found dead in her home, a few days after she fell down the stairs. Melissa Lucio, pregnant with 12 children and twins, has a life marked by both physical and sexual assault, drug addiction, and precarious situations. He immediately suspects …