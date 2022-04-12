Kim Kardashian Wasn’t Planning on ‘Dating’ with ‘Pete Davidson’

Kim Kardashian didn’t think she was going to dive into anything serious when she started dating Pete Davidson.

“I think, you know, sometimes things happen when you least expect it. It was the last thing I was really planning,” Kardashian, 41, told “Saturday Night Live” Said about his blossoming romance with the star On Monday’s episode of Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast.

“And so when it happened, we were like, ‘Oh my god, I wasn’t planning on this. And it’s not even what I was thinking about.'”

However, Kardashian added that the surprise of it all makes their relationship just as much better.

“It just makes it so much sweeter and so much more fun,” she said.