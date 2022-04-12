Kim Kardashian ‘wasn’t planning’ on ‘relationship with Pete Davidson’

CNN ,

Kim Kardashian didn’t see love coming back with Pete Davidson.

In a talk for Hoda Kotb’s “Making Space” podcast, Kardashian revealed that she was single for about 10 months before she was ready to date again.

“I think, you know, sometimes things happen when you least expect it. It was the last thing I was really planning on,” she said, “and so when happened, so we were like, ‘Oh my god, I wasn’t planning on this. And that’s not even what I was thinking about,’ and that makes it so sweet and so much more fun. .

In February 202, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.

