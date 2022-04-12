Kim Kardashian weighs in on Pete Davidson’s rumored BDE

Kim sparked rumors of a romance with Pete in the weeks following after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. However, the reality star said that the outing actually took place after the pair had already spent time together “privately” at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She recalled their first date, “We just chilled, hanged out.”

During her appearance on the podcast, Kim also set the record straight on the timeline of her relationship with Pete. according to keeping up with the Kardashians alum, he knew about king of staten island actors, but they weren’t actually linked until after the 2021 Met Gala last September.

“He was asking a little bit for my number,” shared Kim. “I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL But it was not announced yet. He came up…