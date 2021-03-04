KimYe Split: Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Net Worth Change? – TMT Daily

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are known as one of the most iconic couples in recent years. KimYe has officially filed for divorce and fans everywhere have a hard time believing in love. It appears that there is a glamorous relationship behind nothing.

Did they do a signup before tying the knot? Could their shared net be affected? Let’s dive into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

KimYe’s love story

Kim Kardashian is known as a reality star and social media mogul. His relationship with Kanye West came years later keeping up with the Kardashians Made its debut. Kim Kardashian married Damon Thomas when the pair first met, but she did not want to stop Kanye West from pursuing him.

In 2013, Kanye told Ryan Seacrest, “I knew I wanted him to be my girl for a long time. I remember I saw a picture of him and Paris Hilton, and I remember stating my boy , Have you seen that girl as Kim Kardijan? “The romance between Kim and Kanye escalated when they announced they were expecting their first child in 2013.

They got married in 2014 and welcomed their children North, St., Chicago and Bhajan Glamorous world of being kardashian / west. Unfortunately, their married bliss did not last long and rumors of a divorce roasted their relationship from early 2020.

Result

Last year, rumors started flying when Kim was spending time apart from Kardashian. Musician and husband Kanye West. After seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce last month and fans were not at all silent after the news.

Of course, as a happy married couple, they have occupied a multi-million dollar house as well as other property and fans are wondering – who will be left with a higher net worth?

Recent reports suggest that Kim may leave home with her family after filing for divorce. The couple spent $ 20 million for a mansion located in Hidden Hills, then $ 20 million for another major renovation, which Kanye West allegedly took over.

TMZ The report “The decision allows the former couple’s four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Hymn, 1 – to remain indoors only. Kardashian says she loves the house And most of his family live in a block. “

Will Kanye West be homeless? This is unlikely after purchasing a 9,000-acre farm in Wyoming in 2019. It appears that the couple are not completely in sync with each other and Kim Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children, according to them TMZ.

What will happen next?

According to Forbes, “The pair had signed a pre-settlement that would make the division of their $ 2.1 billion joint assets much easier.” Kim Kardashian has several businesses under her belt and Kanye West also owns her brand Yeezy. It is likely that they will still progressively retain ownership of their business.

Kanye West has total assets of $ 1.3 billion and Kim Kardashian has total assets of $ 780 million. With Yeezy, the main source of income, Kanye must keep his huge net worth even after his divorce from Kim.

Virgo sent Forbes The documents Sharing his net worth last year: “There are $ 5 million in art, about $ 4 million in vehicles, $ 3.2 million in jewelry, and even $ 300,000 worth of livestock that the couple may have co-owned.” . ” It’s not clear who will get what, but at least Kim gets $ 30,000 for having a bathroom sink. . . .

What was your reaction to the news of Kimi’s divorce? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

