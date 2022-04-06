Kinahan Cartel Gives Jim Mansfield Jr. Millions in Cash in Suitcase for Failed Investment, Court to Hear

Daniel Kinahan’s mob handed Jim Mansfield Jr. two suitcases filled with €4.5 million for a property investment that later failed, it was claimed yesterday.

The High Court heard details of how the negotiations took place but the deal later collapsed as the businessman’s fortunes “spoiled”.

In 2014, in an effort to reimburse the gang, Mansfield Jr. ceded control of a gated mansion to gang boss Kinahan and his number 2, Thomas “Bomber” Kavanaugh, as well as paying cash.

The Criminal Property Bureau yesterday received an order to confiscate property, number 10 Coldwater Lake in Sagart, South of Dublin, which is worth more than €1 million. Also recovered…