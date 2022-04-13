Kinahan Cartel: Sport warned of joining Irish organized crime group after sanctions

Daniel Kinahan, originally from Ireland, moved to Dubai in 2016

The sports world has been warned over his involvement with the Kinahan organized crime group, which has been hit by financial sanctions around the world.

Among those approved is Daniel Kinahan – a well-known figure in boxing circles who has worked with world champion Tyson Fury and Josh Taylor.

Garda (Irish Police) Commissioner Drew Harris said it was “absolutely clear” that “if you deal with sanctioned individuals or businesses” then “you are involved in a criminal network”.

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against any boxer Kinahan has worked with.

The Irish Kinahan Cartel emerged in Dublin in the 1990s, and Irish, American and British law enforcement has launched coordinated action against US…