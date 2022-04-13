Kinahan gang’s luxury homes exposed around the world – including lavish pads in Dubai and Spain

Three companies “linked” to the Kinahan gang have been targeted by the US Treasury.

The companies are Nero Drinks, an alcoholic drinks company, Hoopo Sports, a sports management company, and Dukashev, a business consultancy.

The companies were targeted by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), a division of the US Treasury Department. The first company is registered in the UK, while the other two companies are registered in the UAE.

The sanctions have meant that all bank accounts and assets of the Kinahan gang in the US have been frozen – it is understood they have a large portfolio of US assets.

This will also make it difficult for them to do business…