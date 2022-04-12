Kinahan offers US $5m to provide information leading to the arrest or conviction of gang leaders

The United States is offering $5m for information leading to the dissolution of the Kinahan criminal organization and the arrest or sentencing of members of the Kinahan family.
The move was announced by US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin at a press briefing this afternoon.
Earlier, it was announced that the US Treasury Department has imposed unprecedented sanctions on the Kinahan crime gang.
Christy Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan and Christy Kinahan Snr are among those nominated by the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Speaking at a joint briefing of Irish, British and US law enforcement and financial intelligence officials, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the “historic” US sanctions would deal “a heavy, if not crippling, blow” to the Kinahan gang.
As a result…
