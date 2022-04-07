Kinder and salmonella: we know the origin of the contamination at the Arlon site

Italian conglomerate Ferrero, which this week recalled Kinder Chocolate because of a possible link with cases of salmonellosis, had already detected salmonella contamination in its products on December 15, they announced in a press release on Thursday. .

“As part of our control system, the presence of salmonella was detected at the Arlon site in Belgium on December 15, 2021”The same chocolates were brought back from where they were brought back on Tuesday and Wednesday, the group says.


