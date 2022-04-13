Kinder Brand Chocolate Recall Expands to Include More Products

With Easter weekend just days away, a Canadian chocolate company is recalling even more of its products due to microbial contamination.
Another 13 products from Kinder Brand Chocolate have been added to the list of products being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Originally, the Government of Canada issued a recall notice of 10 Kinder Chocolate products on Wednesday, April 4, 2022. Ferrero Canada Ltd., a company that manufactures products under the ‘Kinder’ brand, itself initiated the recall, although it did not report any illness related to the recalled products in Canada,…
Read Full News