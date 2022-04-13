Kinder Brand Chocolate Recall Expands to Include More Products

With Easter weekend just days away, a Canadian chocolate company is recalling even more of its products due to microbial contamination.

Some of the 23 Kinder Brand chocolate products recalled due to salmonella since early April 2022. Images via Government of Canada website.

Another 13 products from Kinder Brand Chocolate have been added to the list of products being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Originally, the Government of Canada issued a recall notice of 10 Kinder Chocolate products on Wednesday, April 4, 2022. Ferrero Canada Ltd., a company that manufactures products under the ‘Kinder’ brand, itself initiated the recall, although it did not report any illness related to the recalled products in Canada,…