Kinder Case: “The presence of salmonella was detected on 15 December”

After at least 105 cases of salmonellosis, Ferrero comes out of his reserve and explains what happened at his factory in Arlon. But the mystery remains…

CAs early as Thursday afternoon, the Ferrero group came out of its reserve about at least 105 salmonella contaminations affecting children through some kinder eggs released at its factory in Arlon, the product of which is spread across Europe and across Europe. make the subject of a major recall operation in Australia.

“In collaboration with several food safety and public health officials …