Kinder Case: Why did Afsca close the Ferrero factory in Arlon?

CThe Easter holiday 2022 will be remembered as a special moment when Belgian health authorities forced Italian giant Ferrero, the third largest producer of chocolate and confectionery, to close its mega factory in Arlon. And also to remember all those Kinder eggs that have been made there – and are no longer just a few well-targeted batches. The decision, which has bombing effects in the food sector in Belgium and beyond its borders, was taken by the federal agency for the protection of the food chain because…