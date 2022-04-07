Kinder Chocolate Recall | Beshore Broadcasting News Center

Kinder Chocolate Recall

Kinder Chocolate Recall

Source: Health Canada

Some Kinder brand chocolate products are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Ferrero Canada Ltd. says the recalled products have been sold nationally and include Kinder Surprise, Mix and Mini Eggs.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad but can still make you sick.

Recalled products must be thrown away or returned to the place where they were purchased.

