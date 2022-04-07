Kinder Chocolate Recall | Beshore Broadcasting News Center

Some Kinder brand chocolate products are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Ferrero Canada Ltd. says the recalled products have been sold nationally and include Kinder Surprise, Mix and Mini Eggs.
Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad but can still make you sick.
Recalled products must be thrown away or returned to the place where they were purchased.
For more information about the recall, Please click here,
Ferrero Canada Limited is recalling certain Kinder brand chocolate products from the market due to potential salmonella contamination.
more info: https://t.co/sDZM9ZZy48 pic.twitter.com/npsc6cMq58
— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) April 7, 2022
Read Full News