Kinder Chocolate withdrawn from sale after dozens of salmonella cases

Several dozen cases of salmonellosis have been reported Europe and is suspected to come from the products of chocolate baby Made in Belgium, they were therefore withdrawn from sale by the manufacturer Ferrero.
Kinder products were marketed manufactured at the Arlon facility France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and SwedenAFP news agency specified today.
A spokesman for the British health authorities said that 63 cases of salmonella contamination have been reported in the UK.,
Read Full News