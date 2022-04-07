Kinder Chocolates Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination – National

The recall of some Kinder Brand chocolate products linked to outbreaks of salmonella in Europe and the UK has been expanded to Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency states that no illness has been reported in Canada with the affected products distributed by Ferrero Canada Ltd.

The recalled chocolates include Kinder Scoco-Bones, Happy Moments- Kinder Confections Association, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kit, Kinder Mix 7 Easter Treats, Kinder Surprise Miracles, Kinder Surprise Natoon, and Kinder Surprise.

The products were sold nationally in a variety of sizes prior to the dates from June 19, 2022 to November 29, 2022.

The…