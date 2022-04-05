Kinder contaminated with salmonella: no cases reported in Belgium, here’s what we know

The Federal Agency for the Protection of the Food Chain (AFSCA) on Monday is reminding consumers of several Ferrero brand chocolate products because of the presence of salmonella bacteria. The products in question were manufactured at the Ferrero factory in Arlon.

In the UK, 63 people, mostly young children, have been infected with salmonella after consuming Kinder Surprise eggs produced in Belgium.read also) The Ferrero company has recalled some batches of these treatments as a precaution while investigations into these cases of poisoning are ongoing, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) specifies.

No case reported in Belgium

There have also been cases elsewhere in Europe, such as in Ireland, or even in France where 21 patients have been identified so far. But also in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. No fatal case has been reported in the district…