Kinder factory closes in UK as more chocolates are recalled amid salmonella fears

A factory in Belgium has been closed until further notice after more Kinder products were recalled in the UK amid fears of salmonella.

Producers Ferrero said it has suspended operations at its plant in the Belgian city of Arlon, which is expected to reopen “after being certified by the authorities”.

The news comes after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) of Kinder Products recalled its product for the second time.

In an update released Friday night, the FSA said that all products produced at the Arlon site produced between June and today will now be recalled.

Previously, this product recalls only covered products that were best before the dates as of October 7, 2022.

This renewal recall means that all products included…