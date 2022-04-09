Kinder products recalls raised amid concerns about salmonella

The recall of Kinder Chocolate products amid fears of salmonella has been extended to include all manufactured on a site in Belgium, even if they are best-to-date.
Chocolate firm Ferrero said it was suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, which it said would only reopen “after being certified by authorities”.
Ferrero said it acknowledged “internal inefficiencies, creating delays in obtaining and sharing information in a timely manner” and added that this “has affected the speed and effectiveness of the investigation”.
The widening of the recall to include all Kinder products manufactured on-site between June and the current date was announced Friday night by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
The previous recall only included products that had the best dates…
