Kinder recalls some Easter candy due to possible salmonella; Sold at Big Y in Massachusetts

Kinder has recalled two of its Easter candies due to possible salmonella contamination.

Memorization Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket.

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Baskets were sold at Big Y locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

No illnesses have been reported, but “products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected,” company said.

Some of the candy was sold at the Big Y in Massachusetts.

People with salmonella “often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” the company said. In rare circumstances, one may have more serious diseases “such as an artery infection …