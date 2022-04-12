Kinder Salmonella link: suspected to be related to buttermilk used in Belgian factory. UK News

European health officials have said an outbreak of salmonella linked to Kinder chocolate products is suspected to be related to buttermilk used at a Belgian factory.

A “rapid outbreak assessment” released by the European Food Safety Authority and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said they had matched the same salmonella strain currently infecting people in December 2021 from samples taken from a Belgian factory. Had been.

The report said that “the processing step involving the buttermilk was identified as a potential contamination point” and that sanitation measures were implemented.

The report said the factory “distributed the contained chocolate products throughout Europe and globally” following a negative salmonella test.

The officials first named the incorporated company…