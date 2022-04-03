Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled over links to salmonella outbreak

Some Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs have been recalled due to a link with salmonella food poisoning outbreaks in Ireland, the UK and other European countries.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled all 20g eggs and three-packs of the product amid the best-of-date 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022,

Ten cases of the same strain of salmonella responsible for the outbreak in Britain have been reported in Ireland so far. Many Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have made a full recovery.

FSAI has warned customers who have bought recalled chocolate eggs not to eat them. People can contact Ferrero Consumer Careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 to get a full refund.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Head…