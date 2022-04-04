Kinder Surprise Chocolate Eggs Recalled over Salmonella Fears. UK News

Parents are being urged not to give their children some Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) said eggs carry a “potential link to salmonella outbreaks”, where 57 cases have been found, of which only three quarters are children aged five or younger.

Ferrero, which owns the Kinder brand, has recalled batches of its individual 20g eggs and those that come in packs of three with a pre-date date between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

The chocolate maker said the eggs were made in Belgium.

The company said in a statement: “Ferrero is collaborating with the UK’s Food Standards Agency and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on a possible link to a number of reported cases…