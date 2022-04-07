Kinder Surprise egg batch recalled over salmonella scare

A batch of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs are being recalled from around New Zealand due to potential salmonella contamination.

Kinder Surprise Eggs. (source: istock.com)

This comes as the flagship company Ferrero International SA announced a global recall of the affected product manufactured in Belgium.

The product affected in New Zealand is Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g with batch number L298R03UNB and best before date 23 August 2022.

The Ministry of Primary Industries says some diseases have been linked to the product overseas, but there have been no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Other products recalled overseas that may also be in New Zealand are Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Mix, among others.

“Kinder products are made in many countries and the product affected comes from …