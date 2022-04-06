Kinder Surprise egg recall extended as regulatory probe ‘over a hundred’ suspected salmonella cases

A recall of Kinder products linked to a salmonella outbreak in the UK has been extended, as Europe’s health agency revealed it is investigating more than 100 reported cases in at least nine countries.

Ferrero – the maker of chocolate treats with a toy inside – on Wednesday issued an extended recall covering batches of Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Scokobans Chocolates and its Easter-themed Kinder Egg Hunt kits in the UK.

The company was forced to recall its Kinder Surprise eggs on Monday after an investigation led by the UK Health Protection Agency (UKHSA) and other safety bodies found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning and the product .

Product recalls have also been launched in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg, and the European Food Safety…