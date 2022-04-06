Kinder Surprise eggs expanded to five more products over salmonella scare

Kinder Surprise Eggs has been recalled to include five more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs, for fear of contamination with salmonella.

It was revealed this week that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, had become ill from bacteria common in an outbreak involving Kinder Surprise eggs.

Chocolate giant Ferrero, which owns the Kinder brand, swiftly recalled a batch of eggs made from dates between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022, citing health concerns.

That operation has now expanded to include a number of other Kinder Chocolate products. The 20 grams of Kinder Surprise eggs, as well as three-packs of those eggs, including the first and best by dates as of October 7, 2022, have all been recalled.

Meanwhile, the following…