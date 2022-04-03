Kinder Surprise eggs recalled by Ferrero due to ‘possible presence of salmonella’

The Food Standards Agency said Ferrero has immediately recalled certain stocks of Kinder Surprise eggs. Some batches of the children’s favorite were taken off shelves due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Ferrero is taking precautionary measures to recall selected batches of Kinder Surprise because it may be contaminated with salmonella. Only Kinder Surprise products manufactured in Belgium are affected.”

Buyers were warned that the pack sizes of 20g and 20g x 3 would be affected prior to the dates of 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022. A risk statement said: “Possible presence of Salmonella in the product. Symptoms caused by Salmonella commonly include fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.”

