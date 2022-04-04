Kinder Surprise Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Parents are being warned not to let their children eat certain Kinder Easter eggs amid concerns that chocolate may contain salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency said Ferrero has withdrawn Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella that can cause symptoms including diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Buyers are warned that the pack sizes of 20g and 20g x 3 will be affected prior to the dates of 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Ferrero is taking precautionary measures to recall selected batches of Kinder Surprise because it may be contaminated with salmonella. Only Kinder Surprise products manufactured in Belgium are affected,” Birmingham Live Report,

