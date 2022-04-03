Kinder Surprise Eggs Recalled Over ‘Salmonella Outbreak’ Before Easter

Consumers in Scotland have been warned not to eat Kinder Surprise eggs just before Easter following a possible link to a “salmonella outbreak”.

Food Standards Scotland says many of these cases are of young children.

An investigation led by health protection officials across the UK, including Public Health Scotland, has found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company.

In response, the confectionery company has taken precautionary measures to withdraw the product with immediate effect while the investigation continues.

The products that are believed to be affected are all manufactured in the same factory in Belgium. Other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected.