Kinder Surprise, Mini Eggs, Schoko Bons… Afsca Recalls Multiple Products

Afsca asks not to consume these products and to bring them back to the point of sale where they were purchased. He was recalled because of salmonella.

TookThe Federal Agency for the Protection of the Food Chain (AFSCA) on Monday is reminding consumers of several Ferrero brand chocolate products because of the presence of salmonella bacteria. The products in question were manufactured at the Ferrero factory in Arlon.

These are the Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x20g, with a Minimum Durability Date (BDD) between 07/11/22 and 10/7/22; Kinder Surprise Maxis with MDD between 08/10/22 and 09/10/22; Scoco Bones with Middle MDD…