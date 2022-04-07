Kinder Surprise recall issued over concerns of Salmonella

Kinder Surprise Chocolate Easter eggs are being recalled in Australia over fears of salmonella contamination.

Ferrero Australia Pvt Ltd has placed an order for Kinder Easter Basket 120 g (6 x 20 g), Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100 g, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100 g and Kinder Surprise Maxi – Natoons 100 g Recall.

Kinder Chocolate Easter eggs are being recalled due to salmonella scare. Photo: Facebook Credit:Facebook

Products are sold at Coles, Woolworths, Target, Kmart, Big W, IGA and petrol stations, instore and online.

“Consumers should not eat these products and may return them to their place of purchase for a full refund,” said Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.