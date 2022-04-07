Kinder Surprise recalls Easter eggs and maxi products from Woolworths, Coles, Kmart and others due to salmonella contamination

A large range of Kinder Surprise eggs from Woolworths, Coles, Kmart, Big W and other major retailers have been immediately recalled.

The popular Ferrero Rocher treat has been pulled from shelves due to salmonella contamination.

food standards australia The U.S. has warned consumers not to eat the recalled products because they can cause illness.

Watch the recall for more recall-related news and videos ,

The recalled products are:

Kinder Easter Basket 120g (6x20g) – Before dates from 7/10/22 to 20/11/22 and best to 20/11/22

– Before dates from 7/10/22 to 20/11/22 and best to 20/11/22 Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100g – 23/8/22 to 13/9/22 . best before dates

– 23/8/22 to 13/9/22 . best before dates Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g – 23/8/22 to 13/9/22 . best before dates

– 23/8/22 to 13/9/22 . best before dates Kinder Surprise Maxi – Natoons 100g – 23/8/22 to 13/9/22 . best before dates

In…