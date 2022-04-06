Kinder Surprise Salmonella recall extended to more products

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the Kinder Surprise Egg recall has been extended to more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs and Kinder Egg Hunt Kits because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The extended recall follows 20 grams of eggs or three-packs of eggs, which are being recalled on the Monday before a date between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.