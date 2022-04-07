King Benzema does it again: Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final with a leg and a half

After hat-trick at PSG, now hat-trick at Chelsea. Six goals in over 75 minutes. Cost too strong, signed Karim Benzema (34). Thanks to him, Real Madrid made it to the semi-finals. Romelu Lukaku, who missed a big opportunity as a substitute, looked sad and perhaps a little jealous.

That Wednesday afternoon in West London. Coincidentally, like the Chelsea players, we stayed at the Harbor Hotel, just a short walk from Stamford Bridge. We would have liked to take Thomas Tuchel aside for the time being and ask Romelu Lukaku to redeploy, but that conversation and that starting place both become a bridge too far. In the evening, the Red Devil sat down on the bench again.

Thibaut Courtois definitely played, and we knew that. he hoped…