King Khan Is Very Disappointed With Kolkata’s Defeat, Apologizes To Fans – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech TMT

King Khan is very disappointed with Kolkata

King Khan could be very dissatisfied with Kolkata’s defeat: Sports activities desk. Let me inform you that within the fifth match of the 14th season of IpL, Kolkata Knight Riders needed to face defeat by 10 runs. At one time Kolkata was transferring in the direction of victory in opposition to associates Mumbai Indians. However within the final 5 overs, the match cube had been reversed. After the defeat of Kolkata, the workforce’s co-owner King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan could be very dissatisfied. Buddies inform you that after the workforce’s defeat, King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh has tweeted and apologized to the followers. Shahrukh tweeted, ‘Disappointing efficiency. Suffice it to say … Kolkata Knight Riders apologize to all of the followers. Buddies, KKR’s star spinner (Harbhajan Singh) can also be damage by his workforce’s defeat. Harbhajan expressed his disappointment by tweeting. Batting first after dropping the toss at Chepauk, your entire workforce of Mumbai Indians had been bowled out for 152 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 and Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs for Mumbai.

Andre Russell took 5 wickets for 15 runs for KKR. That is the perfect efficiency by a Kolkata bowler thus far. In your data, tell us that earlier Sunil Naren took 5 wickets for 19 in opposition to Punjab Kings in 2012. Additionally, that is the perfect efficiency of any bowler in opposition to Mumbai Indians thus far. Earlier in the identical season of IPL, RCB quick bowler Harshal Patel took 5 wickets for 27 runs in opposition to Mumbai. Chasing a goal of 153 runs, Kolkata scored 122/3 at one time.

Buddies, however on the final ball of the fifteenth over, Rahul Chahar modified the stance of the match by dismissing Nitish Rana. After this, within the sixteenth over, Krunal Pandya drove Shakib Al Hasan. Within the final over, Kolkata needed to rating 15 runs to win. However Trent Boult ended Kolkata’s hopes by dismissing Andre Russell and Pat Cummins on consecutive balls. Kolkata may rating 142/7 runs within the scheduled 20 overs. For Kolkata, Nitish Rana scored 57 and Shubman Gill scored 33 runs. Other than these two, no batsman may attain double digits. Man of the match Rahul Chahar took 4 wickets whereas bowling brilliantly.

