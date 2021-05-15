ENTERTAINMENT

King Khan’s birthday on Eid, fans said- ‘Our moon is seen’

Avatar

Mumbai. Friends, let us tell you that everyone celebrates this festival together and asks God for blessings, happiness and peace. The joy of Eid is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. On the day of Eid, prayers are offered together in mosques and Eidgah. On this occasion special types of vermicelli are made in the houses and embrace each other and greet Eid. But friends, a glimpse of this Bollywood King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan is eagerly awaited. But friends, this time due to the circumstances, the fans were lucky to see the likes of their favorite artists.

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan fulfilled this arrogance of friends fans, but he was right late. He shared his black and white photos and congratulated everyone on Eid. Which you can see in this post. Friends, Shahrukh Khan shared this photo of himself on both Instagram and Twitter. With this, he wrote- ‘Eid Mubarak to the people of the whole world. May Allah give good health, strength and right to every needy of our country. India, as always, will deal with this situation simultaneously. Love you’. Shahrukh’s post made his fans very happy.

Friends, let me tell you that as soon as Shahrukh’s post on the social media, the reaction of the fans also started coming. During this one user wrote- ‘Mil Gaya Idi Vav’. One user wrote – ‘Chand’. At the same time, another user wrote – ‘Eid Mubarak Jaan … you are the moon of our Eid’. Another user wrote – ‘At last, our moon was seen on Eid. Our Eid has become ‘

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

89
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
65
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top