‘King Richard’ actor Will Smith wins, queen of basketball

It was a big night for the Games on Oscar Sunday, with the films “King Richard” and “Queen of Basketball” winning Academy Awards.

Will Smith, who played Venus and Serena Williams’ father in the biographical drama “King Richard,” won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

NBA stars Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neill added hardware to their resumes with their work as executive producers on “Queen of Basketball,” which won Best Short Subject Documentary.

“King Richard”, was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Screenplay. The film also received a nomination for Best Original Song.

“Queen of Basketball”, a 22-minute film, tells the story of basketball legend Lucia Harris, who was the first…